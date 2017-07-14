For Bastille Day, French president Emmanuel Macron and a host of other dignitaries and citizens were treated to a French marching band performing a very French medley of Daft Punk classics: “One More Time,” “Get Lucky,” and “Harder Better Faster Stronger.” The video, with all its brassy disco refrains and awkward clapping along, would be hilarious even if it weren’t for the cameo from Donald Trump, who is currently visiting the country on a diplomatic trip. Judging by his facial expressions–including the one screenshotted above–Trump is decidedly not a fan of silky and sophisticated dancefloor pop. We can only imagine he’s dying to get home and listen to some real red-blooded American music, like Steve Reich. Watch video of the parade via The Guardian below.