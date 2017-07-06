Stream DJ Shadow’s Surprise EP The Mountain Has Fallen

DJ Shadow has released his new EP The Mountain Has Fallen. The project takes its name from his 2016 album The Mountain Will Fall. The four-track EP includes his previously released collaboration with Nas, “Systematic,” and “Horror Show,” which features none other than Danny Brown. Stream the project below, where you can also find DJ Shadow’s upcoming North American tour dates.



DJ Shadow tour dates:

July 7  — Danforth Music Hall @ Toronto, Ontario

July 8  — Park West @ Chicago, IL

July 10 — Madrid Theatre @ Kansas City, MO

July 11  — Ogden Theatre @ Denver, CO

July 12  — The Complex @ Salt Lake City, UT

July 14  — Neptune Theatre @ Seattle, WA

July 15 — Roseland Theater @ Portland, OR

July 16 — The UC Theatre @ Berkeley, CA

July 18 — House of Blues Anaheim @ Anaheim, CA

July 19  — Rialto Theatre @ Tucson, AZ

July 21 — Emos @ Austin, TX

July 22  — House of Blues Dallas @ Dallas, TX

July 23 —  House of Blues Houston @ Houston, TX

July 24  — New Daisy Theatre @ Memphis, TN

July 25  — Mercury Ballroom @ Louisville, KY

July 27 — House of Blues Boston @ Boston, MA

July 28 — Randalls Island Park / Panorama Festival @ New York, NY

July 30 — Jefferson Theater @ Charlottesville, VA

July 31  — Orange Peel @ Asheville, NC

August 1 — Center Stage @  Atlanta, GA

August 2 — The Mill & Mine @ Knoxville, TN

August 4 — Marathon Music Works @ Nashville, TN