DIIV’s Zachary Cole Smith Covers Sparklehorse’s “Cow”

Today, DIIV’s Zachary Cole Smith has released a cover of Sparklehorse’s 1995 tune “Cow.” The new offering features Chris Cohen (Deerhoof, Ariel Pink’s Haunted Graffiti) on drums and Benji Lysaght (Ambulance LTD) on guitar. “Cow” is Smith’s first release since his cover of (Sandy) Alex G’s “Icehead” back in April. Listen below.

Smith will also play an acoustic show on August 17 at Brooklyn’s Murmrr Theatre. Tickets are available here.