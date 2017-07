Puff Daddy, the newly minted highest paid entertainer in the world, would like to prove that he’s still actually an entertainer. He’s just premiered two versions of a new song, “Watcha Gon’ Do” and “Bad Boy Watcha Gon’ Do? Dre Day,” both featuring Rick Ross and posthumous contributions from Biggie, on tonight’s (July 22) episode of OVO Sound Radio. Listen below.

This post originally appeared on Stereogum.