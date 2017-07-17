News \
Death Grips and Ministry to Co-Headline Fall Tour
Death Grips and Ministry are combining bone-crushing forces for a co-headlining tour across North America, beginning on October 13 and lasting into November. Ministry announced the tour on their Instagram today, and the veteran industrial band’s 14th album AmeriKKKant is expected out this fall, though no release date has been confirmed. Death Grips released the 22-minute epic “Steroids (Crouching Tiger Hidden Gabber Megamix)” as a followup to 2016’s Bottomless Pit in May. Check out the tour dates below; tickets on sale Friday.