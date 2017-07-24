Video: Dead Cross – “Obedience School”

Dead Cross is a new band, but it has a hell of a pedigree. The berserker hardcore supergroup features Faith No More frontman Mike Patton and OG Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo alongside former members of the Locust and Retox. Their self-titled debut is coming next month, and we’ve posted “Grave Slave” and the nutso animated video for “Seizure And Desist.” And now they’ve shared a new clip for a frantic, pummeling new song called “Obedience School.” The video is made up of director Dennis Bersales’ footage of what goes on in a cockfighting arena in the Philippines, and it’s an evocative look at a world that most of us would’ve never seen. Below, check out the video and the dates of the band’s forthcoming tour.

TOUR DATES:

8/10 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

8/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

8/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Marquee

8/14 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

8/15 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

8/16 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

8/18 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre

8/19 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

8/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

8/23 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

8/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

8/26 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

8/27 – Portland @ Wonder Ballroom

8/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

9/08 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

9/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

9/11 – Boston, MA @ Royale

9/12 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

9/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

9/15 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

9/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

9/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

9/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

9/20 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

9/23 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Dead Cross’ self-titled debut is out 8/4 on Ipecac.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.