Davido – “Pere” ft. Young Thug and Rae Sremmurd

Davido got an assist from both the west coast and south for his latest song. “Pere” features production from DJ Mustard (who also has a beat on Wizkid’s recently released album) and appearances from Young Thug and Rae Sremmurd (Swae Lee also wrote French Montana’s Afrobeat-styled “Unforgettable”). Davido has also recently worked with Tinashe and fellow Nigerian descendant Wale.

“Pere” also comes with a new video that features the quartet cavorting in a garage with women. Watch below.