Hear Dave Grohl’s Previously Unreleased “Slackers Password” Demo

Over the past few months, Laundry Room Studio, the studio owned by longtime Foo Fighters producer Barrett Jones, has been sharing outtakes from the Foos’ 2014 HBO series Sonic Highways. So far, we’ve gotten early versions of “God Looks Down,” “Rent (Jerky Boys),” and “Floaty,” and now we’re getting to hear Dave Grohl’s demo of an unreleased track called “Slackers Password.” You can watch Grohl and Jones listening to the track at the 2:56 mark below.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.