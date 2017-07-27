In an interview with Rolling Stone, Dave Grohl revealed some bits of information about the Foo Fighters upcoming album Concrete and Gold. The new album features appearances by the Bird and the Bee’s Inara George, the Kills’ Allison Mosshart, and saxophonist David Koz. Shawn Stockman, of Boyz II Men fame, also helped the band record the title track “Concrete and Gold,” by building a choir out of 30 vocal tracks.

Grohl tells Rolling Stone that he took planned to take a year off of music after the Foo Fighters’ 2015 tour ended. That tour famously featured Grohl performing from a “throne,” where he was perched after he broke his leg falling off the stage during a performance in Sweden. But six months into his self-assigned hiatus, he began writing the upcoming album, starting at an AirBnB he rented in Ojai, California. Grohl told Rolling Stone that:

“I brought a case of wine and sat there in my underwear with a microphone for about five days, just writing…it happened at the perfect time. I was inspired by what was going on with our country – politically, personally, as a father, an American and a musician. There was a lot to write about.”

Concrete and Gold is the Foos’ ninth album, and it will be released on September 15th, 2017.