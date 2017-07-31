Solange to Perform at Dave Chappelle’s Radio City Music Hall Residency

Dave Chappelle has added two new shows to his upcoming, star-studded Radio City Music Hall residency, including one featuring a performance by Solange. August 12 will feature Saturday Night Live comedians Leslie Jones, Michael Che, and Colin Jost, along with other unnamed special guests. August 22 is the Solange night. Other guests participating in the residency include Chance the Rapper, Erykah Badu, Childish Gambino, Chris Rock, Lauryn Hill, The Roots, Talib Kweli, Trevor Noah, and Yasiin Bey–more information about the other dates here.