Dave Chappelle Talked With Kendrick Lamar for Interview Magazine

In 2003, Chappelle’s Show made its debut and Kendrick Lamar (then known as K-Dot) released his debut mixtape Y.H.N.I.C. Fourteen years later, Chappelle has interviewed Lamar for Interview magazine. The conversation finds them touching on the few things they have in common, including their love of hip-hop, being black and famous, and that revelatory trip to Africa. Lamar specifically points to his trip to South Africa as his I made it moment.

“I went to South Africa—Durban, Cape Town, Johannesburg—and those were definitely the ‘I’ve arrived’ shows,” Lamar says. “Outside of the money, the success, the accolades … This is a place that we, in urban communities, never dream of. We never dream of Africa. Like, ‘Damn, this is the motherland.'”

Lamar isn’t as candid as he was in his interview with Big Boy last month, but seeing two geniuses exchange words are worth the read. Catch the interview here. Lamar is still on his DAMN. tour while Chappelle is preparing for his 14-night residency at Radio City Music Hall next month.