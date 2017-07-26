Daniel Johnston Announces Final Tour

Renowned singer-songwriter Daniel Johnston will embark on a final tour this fall, playing select cities across North America. Johnston will be backed by his own band and a rotating cast of musicians, including Jeff Tweedy & Friends, Built to Spill, Modern Baseball, the Districts and others. Five dates have been confirmed so far, with more to be announced.

The setlist will be ever-evolving, seeing as Johnston has given the musicians accompanying him that night the liberty to choose which songs they’d like to play. He has released 121 songs over the course of his career.

Check out the confirmed tour dates below.

Daniel Johnston:

September 28 - New Orleans, LA – The Joy Theatre

Joined by The Preservation All-Stars (Preservation Hall Jazz Band)

October 4 – Philadelphia, PA – Tower Theater

Joined by The Districts and Modern Baseball

October 20 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre

Joined by Jeff Tweedy & Friends

November 8 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

Joined by Built to Spill and others

November 10 – Vancouver, BC – Venue Nightclub

Joined by Built to Spill and others