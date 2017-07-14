D’Angelo fans thirsty for anything they may not have heard before will be excited to know that a sprawling new deluxe edition of his breakthough 1995 debut album Brown Sugar is coming our way. It’s out on August 25. In addition to the expected remastered version of the album and a glossy booklet with new photos and a new essay (from renowned writer/hip-hop journalist Nelson George), the reissue will include newly mixed versions of several album tracks and a capella versions of “Brown Sugar” and “Me and Those Dreamin’ Eyes of Mine.” There is also a “More Sugar” disc consisting of alternate mixes, radio edits and various 12″ remixes (including ones by DJ Premier and Dallas Austin).

The reissue will be out in a 2-CD format and available digitally. Check out the track list below via Rolling Stone.

D’Angelo: Brown Sugar (Deluxe Edition)

CD 1 (Remastered album with bonus tracks)

1. “Brown Sugar”

2. “Alright”

3. “Jonz In My Bonz”

4. “Me And Those Dreamin’ Eyes Of Mine”

5. “Sh*t, Damn, Motherf*cker”

6. “Smooth”

7. “Cruisin’”

8. “When We Get By”

9. “Lady”

10. “Higher”

Bonus Tracks

11. “Brown Sugar”

12. “Me And Those Dreamin’ Eyes Of Mine” A Cappella (released on promotional 12” single)

13. “Brown Sugar” Instrumental (released on 12” single)

14. “Lady” Just Tha Beat Mix Instrumental w/Chorus (Mixed by DJ Premier; released on CD Maxi-Single)

15. “Brown Sugar” Alternate Version (released on 12” single)

CD 2 (More Sugar)

1. “Brown Sugar” King Tech Remix feat. Kool G. Rap (released on 12” promotional single)

2. “Me And Those Dreamin’ Eyes Of Mine Def Squad Remix feat. Redman (Remixed by Erick Sermon for Funk Lord Productions; released on 12” single)

3. “Cruisin’” Cut The Sax Remix (Remix by King Tech; Released on 12” single)

4. “Lady” Just Tha Beat Mix/featuring AZ (Remixed by DJ Premier for Works of Mart Productions, Inc.; released on CD Maxi-Single)

5. “Brown Sugar” Soul Inside 808 Mix (Mix by DJ Dodge; released on U.K. 12” single)

6. “Me And Those Dreamin’ Eyes Of Mine” Two Way Street Mix(Remixed by DJ Premier for Works of Mart Productions, Inc.; released on promotional 12” single)

7. “Cruisin’” Dallas Austin Remix (released on 12” single)

8. “Lady” 2B3 Shake Dat Ass Mix (Remix produced by Neville Thomas and Pule Pheto for 2B3 Productions; released on U.K. CD Maxi-Single)

9. “Brown Sugar” Incognito Molasses Remix (released on “She’s Always In My Hair” promotional 12” single)

10. “Me And Those Dreamin’ Eyes Of Mine” Dreamy Remix (Remixed by Erick Sermon for Funk Lord Productions; released on promotional 12” single)

11. “Cruisin’” Wet Remix (released on CD single)

12. “Brown Sugar” Dollar Bag Mix (released on U.K. 12” single)

13. “Cruisin’” God Made Me Funky Remix (released on promotional 12” single)

14. “Brown Sugar” CJ Mackintosh Remix (Additional production and Remix by CJ Mackintosh; released on the various artists CD collection Nu Classic Soul)

15. “Lady” CJ Mackintosh Mix Radio Edit (Additional production and Remix by CJ Mackintosh; released on U.K. CD Maxi-Single)

16. “Cruisin” Who’s Fooling Who Mix (released on promotional 12” single)