You Can Now Buy a Drum Machine Used by Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter on Homework

You’ve bought the Daft Punk albums. And the concert tickets. Maybe even a shirt. Who knows, you could’ve even purchased the six-inch helmeted action figures. Grand fans can now buy a drum machine previously owned by the dynamic French duo.

The seller, Vintage Analogue Occasion, has decided to part ways with the Roland TR-909 formerly owned by Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter, apparently with the original presets of “Revolution 909″ from 1997’s Homework.

“Needless to say, it’s a collector’s item, so it’s impossible to set a price. We will sell it to the highest bidder…,” the post explains. See below.

♦ Après une longue réflexion nous avons décidé de mettre en vente la fameuse Roland TR-909 de Thomas Bangalter des Daft… Posted by Vintage & Analogue Occasion on Tuesday, June 27, 2017

There can only one winner of that prize, though fans of the electronic music veterans still hope they’ll get lucky with a major tour featuring their heroes, someday. Rumors of an Alive 2017 tour began last September after a strange post to Lollapalooza’s website, and reached fever pitch following the discovery of the website Alive2017.com, which no longer operates. Consequence of Sound and Pitchfork have previously reported that Daft Punk has no plans to tour in 2017 and an official announcement hasn’t been made.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.