Video: Cut Copy – “Airborne”

After a four year hiatus, Australian electronic four-piece Cut Copy are back with new music. In the video for their single, “Airborne,” frontman Dan Whitford encounters a frightening stranger while on the hunt for a late night snack. In a press release, Whitford said the video was “the most interesting and most challenging that I’ve ever been involved in…To say it was a once in a lifetime experience is no understatement! Despite the sleep deprivation, Gerson and his team at CANADA did a fantastic job bringing this surreal story to life.”

You can watch the video below.