Cults Announce New Album Offering, Share Title Track

Four years since their last album, New York duo Cults have announced a new full-length release. Titled Offering, the 11-track LP will be followed by an extensive North American tour this fall. Today, the band have shared the release’s title track. Washed in warm synths and thick, weighty drums, “Offering” cuts straight to the heart of what makes a Cults’ track great, as singer Madeline Follin offers breathy, reflective vocals. Offering is out October 6 via Sinderlyn. Check it out below and catch the band on tour later this fall, with dates as listed below.

Cults Tour Dates:

10/24 – Johnny Brenda’s – Philadelphia, PA

10/15 – Rock & Roll Hotel – Washington, DC

10/17 – Music Hall of Williamsburg – Brooklyn, NY

10/18 – Brighton Music Hall – Boston, MA

10/19 – The Hollow – Albany, NY

10/20 – Lee’s Palace – Toronto, ON

10/21 – Marble – Detroit, MI

10/22 – Lincoln Hall – Chicago, IL

10/24 – Fine Line – Minneapolis, MN

10/25 – High Noon Saloon – Madison, WI

10/27 – Riot Room – Kansas City, MO

10/28 – Globe Hall – Denver, CO

10/29 – Urban Lounge – Salt Lake City, UT

10/31 – Neumos – Seattle, WA

11/1 – Star Theater – Portland, OR

11/3 – The Chapel – San Francisco, CA

11/4 – Pappy and Harriet’s – Pioneertown, CA

11/5 – The Irenic – San Diego, CA

11/6 – Constellation Room – Santa Ana, CA

11/7 – Teragram Ballroom – Los Angeles, CA

11/9 – Crescent Ballroom – Phoenix Arizona

11/11 – Dada – Dallas, TX

11/12 – Antone’s – Austin, TX

11/13 – White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX

11/14 – One Eyed Jacks – New Orleans, LA

11/15 – Saturn – Birmingham, AL

11/16 – Exit/In – Nashville, TN

11/17 – Aisle 5 – Atlanta, GA

11/18 – Cat’s Cradle – Carrboro, NC

11/19 – Ottobar – Baltimore, MD