Watch Cloud Nothings Desecrate Coldplay’s “Clocks”

Cloud Nothings performed their own take on the infamous Coldplay hit “Clocks” for the A.V. Club’s “Undercover” video series. Complete with farm animal noises, a hooded figure playing on a phone, a smoke machine, jarring conflicting rhythms and near atonal synth melodies, it is almost too generous to call this video a cover. Chris Martin’s vocals live, barely, but they’re barely audible underneath the overhaul in arrangement.

Cloud Nothings’ latest record, Life Without Sound, was released in January. Watch the video below.

 

 

 

Geena Kloeppel
Tags: cloud nothings, coldplay