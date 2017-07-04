Watch Cloud Nothings Desecrate Coldplay’s “Clocks”

Cloud Nothings performed their own take on the infamous Coldplay hit “Clocks” for the A.V. Club’s “Undercover” video series. Complete with farm animal noises, a hooded figure playing on a phone, a smoke machine, jarring conflicting rhythms and near atonal synth melodies, it is almost too generous to call this video a cover. Chris Martin’s vocals live, barely, but they’re barely audible underneath the overhaul in arrangement.

Cloud Nothings’ latest record, Life Without Sound, was released in January. Watch the video below.