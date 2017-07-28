Chester Bennington’s Wife Talinda Urges Fans to “Keep His Memory Alive”

Talinda Bennington, wife of late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, has released a public statement following his death by suicide last week. In it, she asks fans to “keep his memory alive” and “turn to one another when we are in pain.” Read the full statement below:

7/27/17

One week ago, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero-their

Daddy. We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick

Shakespearean tragedy. How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered

soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of

love I have left. I want to let my community and the fans worldwide know

that we feel your love. We feel your loss as well. My babies are so young

to have lost their daddy. And I know that all of you will help keep his

memory alive. He was a bright, loving soul with an angel’s voice. And now

he is pain free singing his songs in all of our hearts. May God Bless us

all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would’ve

wanted us to do so. Rest In Peace, my love.

Always, Mrs.Talinda Bennington