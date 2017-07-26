Videos \
Charli XCX’s “Boys” Video Is Stacked With Boys Like Ezra Koenig, Mac DeMarco, Riz Ahmed, and Many More
Charli XCX has just released a new song titled “Boys.” The release comes with a new video, which is stacked with fairly well-known boys such as Kaytranada, Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig, D.R.A.M., Aminé, Ty Dolla $ign, Stormzy, Riz Ahmed, Joe Jonas, Chromeo, Joey Bada$$, Diplo, the Libertines’ Carl Barat, Charlie Puth, Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie, Wiz Khalifa, Will.i.am, Mark Ronson, Jack Antonoff, and a few others. Watch below.