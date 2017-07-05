Chance the Rapper stopped by the NPR office in Washington D.C. last month to perform for the Tiny Desk Concert series. The rapper played “Juke Jam” from his 2016 mixtape Coloring Book, covered Stevie Wonder’s 1974 song “They Won’t Go When I Go,” and read a new poem called “The Other Side,” which he said he’d written earlier that day. He also ate a donut. Video of the full performance was released this morning; watch it below.