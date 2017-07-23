Bush’s Gavin Rossdale Pays Tribute to Chester Bennington

Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale took a minute out of the band’s show in Hammond, Indiana on Thursday night (July 20) to remember Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington, who died by suicide earlier that day. Recalling the recent death of Bennington’s good friend Chris Cornell, Rossdale lamented a “bad scene” in music.

“What’s so fucked up is, the last time I’d seen him was at Chris Cornell’s funeral, when he sang there,” Rossdale said. “I don’t know what’s going on. It’s a bad scene. Just thinking of his family, the people around him who love him… It’s so very sad. It’s impossible to know anything about that situation. It’s impossible—it’s between him and himself.”

Rossdale ended by exhorting audience members to take care of one another, before launching into “Glycerine.” The Bush singer joins a number of artists who’ve paid tribute to Bennington, including Seether, Run the Jewels, and collaborators like Stone Temple Pilots and Kiiara. Watch Rossdale’s on-stage tribute below.