Video: Broken Social Scene – “Vanity Pail Kids”

Broken Social Scene’s newest album Hug of Thunder was released earlier this month. Today, they’ve shared a new video for their song “Vanity Pail Kids.” The video begins with an argument between a toilet and a mean ole’ industry man wearing glasses over a bag on his head in a studio. “Lots of bands get on Saturday Night Live without radio,” says the toilet, to which the industry dude responds “Yeah, but they sang about Taylor Swift and Donkey Kong.” This leads into clips of a party with more bag-head people, and other satirical comments made by toilets and urinals. Watch it below.

