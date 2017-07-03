Stream Broken Social Scene’s Hug of Thunder

Broken Social Scene’s last album Forgiveness Rock Record was released seven years ago, but today you can stream their new album Hug of Thunder ahead of its July 7th release date. The Canadian supergroup already shared a few new tracks with us: “Stay Happy,” “Skyline,” and “Hug of Thunder.” The latter features Feist, an old BSS member, whose excellent album Pleasure was also released earlier this year.

Stream Hug of Thunder prior to its official release via NPR.