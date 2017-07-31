Bandcamp Donating All Friday Proceeds to Transgender Law Center

Bandcamp will donate its portion of this Friday’s (August 4) sales proceeds to the legal advocacy nonprofit Transgender Law Center. The move follows President Donald Trump’s decision to ban transgender troops from serving in the military, first announced in a tweet on July 26.

“Bandcamp is a platform for artistic expression, and all manner of variance in experience and identity, including gender and sexuality, is welcome here,” Bandcamp wrote in an announcement. “We support our LGBT+ users and staff, and we stand against any person or group that would see them further marginalized. This includes the current U.S. administration, and its recent capricious declaration that transgender troops will no longer be able to serve in the military. That this announcement was motivated in part to help fund the border wall exposes it as part of the administration’s cynical, discriminatory agenda.”

In February, following the Trump administration’s efforts to ban immigrants and refugees from certain Muslim-majority countries, Bandcamp held a similar donation Friday benefiting the ACLU.

Bandcamp’s trans rights fundraiser kicks in at midnight Pacific time on Friday. If you’d like to donate to the Transgender Law Center directly, here’s the link.