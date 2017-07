“RAF” now has a music video months after originally premiering on Frank Ocean’s blondedRadio. The abbreviated clip features most of the song’s stars—A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, and Quavo—in a glitchy VHS-quality fashion shoot. Lil Uzi Vert and Ocean—who performed a set at the FYF Fest over the weekend—is notably absent from the video. Watch “RAF” below.