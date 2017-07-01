25 Wounded in Shooting at Arkansas Night Club

At least 17 people were wounded in a shooting early this morning at a concert in a Little Rock, Arkansas night club. All 17 survived the incident, which police don’t believe was terror-related

We do NOT believe this incident was an active shooter or terror related incident. It appears to have been a dispute at a concert. — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) July 1, 2017

The shooting took place at around 2:30 am in Power Ultra Lounge during a Finese2Tymes concert. Police said it was triggered by a dispute between two groups, according to KTHV.

Little Rock Chief of Police Kenton Buckner told NBC News that 17 people were injured by the gunfire while others were hurt in the ensuing chaos, including two people that reportedly jumped out of the club’s second-floor window. Many in the club were under 18, according to Buckner, and the youngest victim was 16.

No arrests had been made as of this morning, Buckner said, but there are likely several suspected gunmen.

UPDATE 11:41 am: Little Rock police now say 25 people were shot in the incident. Three others were injured in the aftermath. All are expected to survive.

#UPDATE 28 injured in the W 6th Street Shooting, 25 from GSW's and 3 from unrelated injuries. At this time, ALL are expected to survive. — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) July 1, 2017

Video from inside the club shows the early moments of the shooting.