Arcade Fire Sell Their Own Versions of Kendall & Kylie Jenner’s Fake Band T-Shirts

Arcade Fire are getting good at this trolling business. Lately, there’s been a weird story about Kendall and Kylie Jenner selling “vintage” $125 T-shirts that superimpose their faces over the images and logos of famous musicians like Ozzy Osborne, Pink Floyd, the Doors, and Tupac Shakur. The mother of the Notorious B.I.G., another of the artists on those shirts, blasted themfor the “exploitation,” and the Jenners ended up apologizing and pulling the T-shirts. But you can still get a particular version of one of those shirts: The Arcade Fire one.

Last night, AF played a show at a small London boxing hall, where they debuted the new song “Chemistry.” And it looks like one of the items at the merch table was a T-shirt that took that Kendall Jenner image and superimposed the Arcade Fire logo over that. So the famous-image desecrator has become the famous-image desecratee. And according to a merch-table sign, Arcade Fire are giving the money from the shirts to Partners In Health. Check it out:

So @arcadefire are selling their own versions of *those* Kendal and Kylie Jenner t-shirts pic.twitter.com/vTrKrDJPxp — Thomas (@thomasjsmith__) July 4, 2017

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.