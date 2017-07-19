Arcade Fire Finally Have Their First No. 1 Song (on the Adult Alternative Charts)

After more than 15 years of being a band, Arcade Fire have their first No. 1 song in America, Billboard reports. It’s not on the proper Billboard Hot 100, though, which tracks the most popular songs in the country. Instead, Arcade Fire’s “Everything Now” has snagged the top spot on the Adult Alternative charts, which tracks plays on adult-oriented alternative stations.

What does that mean? For one, that Arcade Fire fans are now officially old. It also suggests their tilt toward dance music hasn’t been rejected, as “Everything Now” is the highest Arcade Fire song on the Adult Alternative charts since 2011’s “Modern Man,” which hit No. 8. They’ve only made the Hot 100 once—with “Reflektor,” which hit #99 in 2013.

Everything Now, their new album, is out July 28.