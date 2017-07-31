Did You Get an Arcade Fire Fidget Spinner?

Today, Arcade Fire’s website started selling fidget spinners emblazoned with the band’s Everything Now logo, which also doubled as a USB drive containing the new album. The toy was available for the exorbitant price of $109. Of course, they were listed as sold out almost immediately, though you can check the device’s listing here if you’re interested to see what it looked like. It’s unknown how many fidget spinners were actually made available; it’s possible they were never available at all, as Arcade Fire’s announcement tweet was immediately followed by people expressing surprise that they were sold out. Say what you will about the excitement of Arcade Fire fans, but would more than a few people be enthusiastic enough to spend $109 on a fidget spinner?

If we just weren’t quick enough to click the link, and you did in fact purchase an Arcade Fire fidget spinner, please e-mail us at [email protected]

The album itself is still available for the much lower price of $10.99 on iTunes. Read our reviews of Everything Now and last week’s show in Brooklyn.