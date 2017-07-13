Arcade Fire’s era of infinite content continues with today’s release of “Electric Blue,” via Zane Lowe’s Beat 1 show. “Electric Blue” becomes the fourth single from the band’s forthcoming fifth album Everything Now, following the title track, “Creature Comfort,” and “Signs of Life.” We’ve also seen the live debut of “Chemistry” and a Régine Cassagne-fronted cover of Lorde’s “Green Light.”

Everything Now is out July 28 from Columbia. Hear “Electric Blue” via Apple Music, or below via Spotify. It also comes with a music video, in which Regine Chassagne walks down the street during a Mardi Gras parade.