Watch Arcade Fire Cover Lorde’s “Green Light” in BBC Live Lounge

In a couple of weeks, Arcade Fire are going to hit us all in the head with their new album Everything Now, and they are in full promo-blitz mode right now. As part of that, the band paid a recent visit to BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. And as is the custom, the band took the opportunity to cover a fellow artist’s song. In this case, it was “Green Light,” the first single from Lorde’s triumphant new album Melodrama. (During the interview portion with the BBC’s Clara Amfo, AF frontman Win Butler thanked “our Lorde” for “fighting the good fight.”) Arcade Fire’s version of the song is a fired-up rocker with a lead vocal from Régine Chassagne and backing vocals from a youth choir. Full video will presumably air soon, but right now, you can check out a clip below.

🎶 Brand new sounds, in my mind 🎶@ArcadeFire covering @Lorde's 'Green Light' is EVERYTHING 💚 pic.twitter.com/He1rGKEef9 — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) July 13, 2017

You can hear full audio of that performance here; it starts around the two-hour 25-minute mark. Everything Now is out 7/28 on Columbia.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.