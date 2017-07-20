Aphex Twin Launches Online Store With Unreleased Tracks, Rarities, and More

Turns out Aphex Twin’s countdown timer was leading up to the reveal of a new online store, operated via Warp Records. It’s an extensive, though not exhaustive, library of Richard James’s output under Aphex Twin and other monikers (GAK, afx, The Tuss). There are quite a few extras and unreleased tracks, all of which are helpfully tagged “new.” Everything is available to stream as well as to buy—you can even buy it in FLAC, nerds.

The new store also reserves space for Aphex Twin material from Rephlex Records, the now-defunct label James operated with Grant Wilson-Claridge. (“ALL Rephlex material will be going up here in due course,” it promises.) Browse the new store here.

[Stereogum]