Remember when Aphex Twin was sort of reclusive? Those days are long gone, as Richard D. James continues to release new music, perform live, and generally exist in public. Today, he’s released a new song called “Korg Funk 5,” which samples his son’s voice and is accompanied by a lengthy interview with Korg engineer Tatsuya Takahashi on the Warp Records website. The interview is very lengthy, and very wonk-y; it’ll appeal to gearheads interested in the specificities of James’ technique, though there are bits here and there for the non-players. (On avoiding creative repetition, James says: “Yeah, I think we all have to fight against this, especially as you get older. I’ve really been looking at my habits recently and denying them. It feels great if you can manage it.”) Listen to “Korg Funk 5″ below, and read the interview here. Also, hear a few shorter pieces created by James below.