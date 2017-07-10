New Music \
Parquet Courts’ Andrew Savage Announces Solo Album, Releases First Single “Winter in the South”
Parquet Courts fans now have the intriguing prospect of a solo album from singer/guitarist Andrew Savage to look forward to. Thawing Dawn, which he’ll release under the cheeky moniker A. Savage, will be released via his own label Dull Tools on October 13. Savage said in a statement that the record is comprised of songs “that didn’t fit anywhere else,” which is funny because the wordy and lightly countrified first single “Winter in the South” would not really sound out of place on Human Performance, the very good 2016 album from Savage’s main band. Thawing Dawn features contributions from members of Woods, Ultimate Painting, PC Worship, and Psychic TV.
Hear “Winter in the South” below and see the Thawing Dawn cover art and tracklist after that.