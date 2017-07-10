New Music \

Parquet Courts’ Andrew Savage Announces Solo Album, Releases First Single “Winter in the South”

A.-Savabe-by-Vince-McLelland-1499699564
CREDIT: Vince McLelland

Parquet Courts fans now have the intriguing prospect of a solo album from singer/guitarist Andrew Savage to look forward to. Thawing Dawn, which he’ll release under the cheeky moniker A. Savage, will be released via his own label Dull Tools on October 13. Savage said in a statement that the record is comprised of songs “that didn’t fit anywhere else,” which is funny because the wordy and lightly countrified first single “Winter in the South” would not really sound out of place on Human Performance, the very good 2016 album from Savage’s main band. Thawing Dawn features contributions from members of Woods, Ultimate Painting, PC Worship, and Psychic TV.

Hear “Winter in the South” below and see the Thawing Dawn cover art and tracklist after that.

DT020web-1499700024
Thawing Dawn tracklist
01 Buffalo Calf Road Woman
02 Eyeballs
03 Wild Wild Horses
04 Indian Style
05 What Do I Do
06 Phantom Limbo
07 Winter in the South
08 Ladies From Houston
09 Untitled
10 Thawing Dawn
Andy Cush
Tags: A. Savage, Andrew Savage, Parquet Courts