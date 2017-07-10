Parquet Courts fans now have the intriguing prospect of a solo album from singer/guitarist Andrew Savage to look forward to. Thawing Dawn, which he’ll release under the cheeky moniker A. Savage, will be released via his own label Dull Tools on October 13. Savage said in a statement that the record is comprised of songs “that didn’t fit anywhere else,” which is funny because the wordy and lightly countrified first single “Winter in the South” would not really sound out of place on Human Performance, the very good 2016 album from Savage’s main band. Thawing Dawn features contributions from members of Woods, Ultimate Painting, PC Worship, and Psychic TV.

Hear “Winter in the South” below and see the Thawing Dawn cover art and tracklist after that.

Thawing Dawn tracklist

01 Buffalo Calf Road Woman

02 Eyeballs

03 Wild Wild Horses

04 Indian Style

05 What Do I Do

06 Phantom Limbo

07 Winter in the South

08 Ladies From Houston

09 Untitled

10 Thawing Dawn