Video: American Football – “Home Is Where The Haunt Is”

American Football have released another video from their 2016 comeback album, this time for “Home Is Where The Haunt Is.” The melancholic video is, in some ways, the antithesis to the song’s lyric “Some things never change / Maybe that’s okay”—because, well, things do change. Watch the video, via The Fader, below. American Football also have some new tour dates coming up, and you can view those below.

Read our interview with American Football’s Mike Kinsella.

American Football tour dates:

July 15 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

July 16 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

July 16 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

September 1 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

September 2 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

September 3 – Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall

September 4 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

November 18 – Washington, DC @ Howard Theater

November 19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

November 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

November 21 – Boston, MA @ Royale