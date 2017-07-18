All-American Rejects and Dashboard Confessional are turning back the clock over a decade by teaming up to go on a summer tour. To commemorate, the pair have decided to cover songs the other made famous–namely “Hands Down” and “Move Along.” Dashboard Confessional’s “Move Along” intensifies the emo, and All-American Rejects “Hands Down” is made into a five-and-a-half minute percussive mood piece.

“‘Hands Down’ is an open-hearted story of young love,” All-American Rejects frontman Tyson Ritter said in a press release about their approach. “In the original recording, the vocal performance is something that carries you through that tale of pure discovery. Vocally, my immediate intention was to play the opposite. For the musical canvas, we wanted to take all the candy away from this song and feed it nothing but opiates, leaving you feeling as if the instrumentation itself was the nerves the lyrics were expressing.”

Listen to both covers and catch the tour dates below.

All-American Rejects and Dashboard Confessional tour dates:

July 17 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

July 17 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

July 21 – Maplewood, MN @ Myth

July 22 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Casino

July 23 – Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant

July 25 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live

July 26 – Detroit, MI @Fillmore Detroit

July 29 – Big Flats, NY @ Tags

July 30 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center

August 3 – New York, NY @ Central Park SummerStage

August 4 – Mashantucket, CT @ The Grande Theater at Foxwood Resort Casino

August 5 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion at Meadowbrook

August 6 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

August 8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

August 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier

August 10 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

August 12 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

August 13 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 15 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia

August 16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Indiana State Fair