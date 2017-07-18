New Music \
Listen to All-American Rejects and Dashboard Confessional Cover Each Other’s Songs
All-American Rejects and Dashboard Confessional are turning back the clock over a decade by teaming up to go on a summer tour. To commemorate, the pair have decided to cover songs the other made famous–namely “Hands Down” and “Move Along.” Dashboard Confessional’s “Move Along” intensifies the emo, and All-American Rejects “Hands Down” is made into a five-and-a-half minute percussive mood piece.
“‘Hands Down’ is an open-hearted story of young love,” All-American Rejects frontman Tyson Ritter said in a press release about their approach. “In the original recording, the vocal performance is something that carries you through that tale of pure discovery. Vocally, my immediate intention was to play the opposite. For the musical canvas, we wanted to take all the candy away from this song and feed it nothing but opiates, leaving you feeling as if the instrumentation itself was the nerves the lyrics were expressing.”
Listen to both covers and catch the tour dates below.
All-American Rejects and Dashboard Confessional tour dates:
July 17 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
July 17 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
July 21 – Maplewood, MN @ Myth
July 22 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Casino
July 23 – Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant
July 25 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live
July 26 – Detroit, MI @Fillmore Detroit
July 29 – Big Flats, NY @ Tags
July 30 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center
August 3 – New York, NY @ Central Park SummerStage
August 4 – Mashantucket, CT @ The Grande Theater at Foxwood Resort Casino
August 5 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion at Meadowbrook
August 6 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
August 8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
August 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier
August 10 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
August 12 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
August 13 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 15 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia
August 16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Indiana State Fair