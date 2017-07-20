A-Trak – “Believe” ft. Quavo and Lil Yachty

A-Trak has dropped a saccharine new number called “Believe,” which features Lil Yachty and Quavo. The three collaborators aren’t strangers: Quavo appeared with Migos on Yachty’s debut Teenage Emotions and the two parties linked up again Steve Aoki’s “Night Call.” Plus, the Boat has performed at A-Trak’s Fool’s Gold Day Off concert. Listen to “Believe,” which finds the rappers preoccupied with oral sex and haters (“They hated me like Bush, but I’mma still rise”), below.