2 Live Crew’s Fresh Kid Ice Dead at 53

Fresh Kid Ice, a founding member of the pioneering Miami bass group 2 Live Crew, has passed away at the age of 53. His manager DJ Debo confirmed the news to USA Today, and fellow member Uncle Luke relayed the news earlier this morning.

My Condolence goes out to the family Chris Wong Wong Fresh Kid Ice of the 2 Live Crew who just passed away people we lost a legend — LUTHER R CAMPBELL (@unclelukereal1) July 13, 2017

Fresh Kid Ice is considered the first rapper of Asian decent to rise to mainstream prominence. With 2 Live Crew, he helped bring Miami’s regional hip-hop scene to national radio. Known for their sexually explicit lyrics, 2 Live Crew’s 1989 album As Nasty As They Wanna Be gained notoriety for being banned from southern Florida retailers after being declared legally obscene. The court’s ruling was overturned two years later.