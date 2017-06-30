Young Thug Says He Donated All Proceeds from His New York Show Last Night to Planned Parenthood

Young Thug kicked off his short tour in support of his (excellent) new album Beautiful Thugger Girls with a performance at New York City’s Terminal 5 last night. During the show, he tweeted that he would be donating the profits from the show to Planned Parenthood:

I’m donating the proceeds from my show tonight to @PPFA. I was a teenage parent. Planned+unplanned parenthood is beautiful 🐍❤️ — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) June 30, 2017

As Brooklyn Vegan notes, the Terminal 5 date is the one of the only shows on Thug’s circuit this year that is not a festival, so it remains to be seen if the rapper will find a way to donate more tour proceeds in the future. Thug’s Terminal 5 show featured guest appearances from Lil Yachty, Ugly God and Dae Dae.