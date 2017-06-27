Wiki Releases New Song “Pretty Bull,” Will Throw Shows in the Five Boroughs

Wiki, still holding steady as a solo artist, is back with his new song “Pretty Bull.” The single is his first since March’s “Icarus,” and like that release, “Pretty Bull” comes packaged with a new video. Watch it below.

The Ratking lyricist will also tour the five boroughs at to be announced locations this July. Read and plan your commute accordingly below.

Wiki tour dates:

July 12 – Queens

July 13 – The Bronx

July 14 – Staten Island

July 15 – Brooklyn

July 16 – Manhattan