Torres, a.k.a. singer-songwriter Mackenzie Scott, looks to be setting up for her third album. She’s just released a new single, “Skim,” whose thudding beat and synth accents lend it an Austra-esque dark pop vibe. The song is Torres’ first release for new label 4AD, and it’s accompanied by a sensual new video.

Torres’ most recent album was 2015’s Sprinter. Watch “Skim” below, and read SPIN’s 2015 interview with Torres.