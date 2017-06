Yesterday, Lorde shared “Perfect Places,” another single from her upcoming sophomore album Melodrama. Earlier today, we named the anthemic banger one of the 5 Best Songs Of The Week, and Lorde just sang it live for the very first time during her performance at NYC’s Governors Ball today. I hope her Liquiteria cashier enjoyed it! Watch below.

Perfect places omfg i need the full performance of it now 😭😭 #Lorde #lordemusic #melodrama #perfectplaces #govballnyc #Lorde4MMVA A post shared by Lorde (@lorde.photos) on Jun 2, 2017 at 5:48pm PDT

More #lorde A post shared by @l8dyice85 on Jun 2, 2017 at 5:38pm PDT

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.