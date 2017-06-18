New Music \
Watch Haim Play a New Song and Cover Shania Twain at Los Angeles Pop-Up
Sister-trio Haim continued the run-up to their new album Something To Tell You, one of the most-anticipated of the year, by doing a pop-up performance yesterday. The surprise appearance, which the band announced just the day before, was accessible only to 100 fans, at the Hollywood community arts space Junior High–hundreds lined up for a chance to see the sisters Haim in this intimate setting.
The band played a new song, “Night So Long,” which they recently debuted in London; this was the second time Haim performed the song live. Watch a clip below.
Haim also took the opportunity to throw down a cover of the 1997 Shania Twain hit, “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.” Watch footage of that below.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BVdNvbUjsLL/
Something to Tell You is set for a July 7 release.