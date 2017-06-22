Watch Foo Fighters Debut New Song “Sunday Rain”

Last night, the Foo Fighters unveiled a new song called “Sunday Rain.” The band took the stage at Lucavsala in Riga, Latvia as part of their current European tour and in an encore, the act played the song live for the first time. The song has a sort of ’70s Eagles vibe to it in its verses and will be on their forthcoming album From Concrete and Gold, which is slated for release later this year. We’ve already heard “Run” and “La Dee Da” from the album as well. Check out a clip from the performance below.