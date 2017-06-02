Watch David Byrne Lead Whitney Houston Karaoke at His How Music Works Variety Show in NYC

Last night, David Byrne hosted a variety show at the Town Hall in NYC to celebrate a new edition of his How Music Works book, and at one point he led a karaoke rendition of Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.” Bryne loves that song and has covered it on many occasions, but damn, watching him lead a whole stage of people to sing and dance to the track is just so infectiously joyous we had to share! Check out some video from the show below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BU0zO_0BCoL/

Presented by David Byrne #Thisishowmusicworks @townhallnyc A post shared by Wendy Silverstein (@wendysilverstein) on Jun 2, 2017 at 4:30am PDT

Town hall meeting #davidbyrne #iwannadancewithsomebody #whitneyhouston #varietyshow A post shared by Katie Korns (@poppleparty) on Jun 2, 2017 at 8:46am PDT

Tonight's karaoke with one of my DB, Mr. Byrne. #bachelorettenot @miguel.everything A post shared by pachyta (@pachyta) on Jun 1, 2017 at 9:57pm PDT

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.