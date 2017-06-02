News \
Watch David Byrne Lead Whitney Houston Karaoke at His How Music Works Variety Show in NYC
Last night, David Byrne hosted a variety show at the Town Hall in NYC to celebrate a new edition of his How Music Works book, and at one point he led a karaoke rendition of Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.” Bryne loves that song and has covered it on many occasions, but damn, watching him lead a whole stage of people to sing and dance to the track is just so infectiously joyous we had to share! Check out some video from the show below.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BU0zO_0BCoL/
This article originally appeared on Stereogum.