Watch Washed Out’s The Mister Mellow Show Trailer Featuring SNL’s Kyle Mooney

Here’s what we know about Washed Out’s new project: It’s a visual album called Mister Mellow, it features recent singles “Get Lost” and “Hard To Say Goodbye” plus 10 more songs, and it’s out this Friday on Stones Throw. Today you can add one more item to that list. Apparently there’s a related component called The Mister Mellow Show starring Saturday Night Live’s Kyle Mooney as Mister Mellow, who, speaking of SNL, appears to be a Ras Trent-type character. No further details are available right now. Watch the trailer below.

Mister Mellow is out 6/30 on Stones Throw. Pre-order it here.

This post originally appeared at Stereogum.