Washed Out Announces New Album Mister Mellow

Washed Out, the dream-pop moniker of Ernest Greene, has announced his new album Mister Mellow. He’s also shared a trailer for the visual record. Grainy images of pills fall behind a moving script that reads “I’ve been daydreaming my entire life,” moving into a hand-drawn animation of a face that with a pitched-down voice that tells us “…I’ve just been taking some time off, to, you know, really get my head right…” The first single, “Get Lost,” premiered in May.

Mister Mellow is out June 30. Check out the album trailer and Washed Out’s tour this summer below.

Washed Out:

7/8 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

7/9 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

7/10 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

7/11 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

7/13 – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live

7/14 – Jacksonville, FL @ Mavericks Live

7/15 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum

7/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

8/12 – Dallas, TX @ Gorilla vs Bear Festival at Bomb Factory (lineup TBA)