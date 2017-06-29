South Carolina chillwaver Washed Out’s new album Mister Mellow is a “visual album.” Today, he’s released a separate visual special called The Mister Mellow Show. Part psychedelic visualizer, part Eric Andre-esque late-night show spoof, the half-hour clip features the band’s frontman Ernest Greene alongside Saturday Night Live comedian Kyle Mooney, with the two poking fun at some of the heavy drug imagery joining the album. Mister Mellow drops tomorrow via Stones Throw. Check out The Mister Mellow Show below.