Stream Vince Staples’ New Album Big Fish Theory

After weeks of interviews, Sprite promotions, and all caps film criticism, Vince Staples has released his new project Big Fish Theory. The LP is his first full-length since his exalted 2015 debut Summertime ’06 and his follow-up to last year’s EP Prima Donna.

Big Fish Theory follows more in line with Prima Donna’s experimentation; here, there’s a clear house influence and a robust list of collaborators. Kendrick Lamar, Ty Dolla $ign, and producers Sophie, GTA, and Christian Rich contribute to Staples’ latest effort, which is streamable below.