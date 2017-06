Vince Staples took “Love Can Be…” to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night, and he brought along all the song’s guest artists: Ray J, Kilo Kish, and Damon Albarn, who appeared via video screen looking like Big Brother. The Roots served as Staples’ band. “Love Can Be…” appears on the great new album Big Fish Theory—read SPIN’s review and watch the Fallon performance below.